Dine and Dish: Fresno's 'Benaddiction' serves up a rockin' good breakfast

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You follow your nose to find the best food. But sometimes your ears can also lead you to a great meal.And the sign inside 'Benaddiction' says it all."Traditionalists be warned. This place is not for you."We met owner James Caples at his newest location - Maple and Behymer in northeast Fresno.Vintage rock concert posters fill the wall so diners first soak in the setting before sitting down."They're constantly saying, oh I love that. Oh I listened to that album. Oh I love this movie," he says.The breakfast selections rock at Benaddiction."Our hash browns are shredded to order. They're big, they're square and they do not look or taste like that traditional hash brown," says Caples. "We're different, from the way we look to the food we make."Homemade toppings on toast are called slow jams.But the dish that tops the charts is 'Hotel California,' which resembles Eggs Benedict.It's a pork chorizo hash with avocado, fried eggs and blackened aioli over the top. And it's served with an English muffin.They name everything after songs."I'm always like, I just want french toast and I'm like, 'Oh, here they call it 'Hello I love you,'' so I like that. It's really fun. It's like a different place," said patron Kira Oliver.Benaddiction also makes burgers, sandwiches and wraps, named after rappers.The pancakes are like nothing you've ever tasted."We do one called the Kokomo where we hand-chopped fresh pineapple real small. We smoke it in Sailor Jerry rum and then we sprinkle that into the pancakes so when it cooks, it caramelizes the pineapple and cooks out the rum," said Caples.It was basically a pineapple upside-down pancake with a hint of pina colada.And if you're from out of the area, Caples promises "breakfast so good you want to move to Fresno."Benaddiction has two locations - the northeast Fresno one, and the original location at Bullard and Marks.