Benaddiction expands with second location in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Work is underway on one of Fresno's newest restaurants, Benaddiction North."So we patiently were biding our time. We waited until we had a spot that was in a neighborhood that would be great for us. One of the biggest things we wanted was a patio, and this landlord was gracious enough to build one," said James Caples.James Caples is the owner of Rock this way hospitality group, which operates Benaddiction.The new restaurant will offer indoor and outdoor dining.The dirt lot will be 450 square feet of dining space.There will be a green area to keep it nice and cool and a full cover over the outside.Caples' northwest Fresno restaurant will stay where it is.He hopes to showcase his menu to a new neighborhood."Obviously, we do a lot of eggs benedicts with the name Benaddiction. We do them in both a traditional open faceplate, and we do a half-size benediction," Caples said.They also make pancakes, breakfast foods, burgers and sandwiches.Caples says he will have a consistent breakfast and lunch menu at both locations.He said after years in business, it was time to expand."Coming out of COVID, we're at a point where our restaurant can no longer keep up with the amount that we have coming in, so we've been looking for a while now. More of a spot that fills my need for infill," Caples said.He was able to take over a space formerly occupied by Manna Cafe at Behymer and Maple.Caples started Benaddiction as a food truck and had a popular following in the Clovis and northeast Fresno area.He's now looking forward to connecting with them again, closer to their homes."We have a lot of our regulars that are really excited to no longer drive across town to get to us," Caples said.The restaurant will need about 30 staff members, and hiring will begin in September.Once the finishing touches are done, they hope to be serving hungry customers in October.