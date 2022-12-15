Valley church hosting live-action Christmas story

Bethany Church will put on its ninth annual nativity production called "Journey to Bethlehem."

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- This weekend, you can see a live-action Christmas story from your car in northeast Fresno.

The production portrays the birth of Jesus and is told by a handful of live actors.

The church is located off Maple and Shepherd.

Coordinators say a crew of more than 100 people are involved in the story.

There are even live animals.

Volunteers started working in the summer to write the narration and build sets for the production.

Organizers say it's an immersive experience for the community.

"It's for the whole family," says Crystal Nachtigall. "If your kids don't know the historical Christmas story, bring them through. This is the story we want them to know."

Journey to Bethlehem is Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6 pm to 8 pm.

It is free to attend.

People can enjoy hot cocoa and cookies afterward.