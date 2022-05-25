Beto O'Rourke interrupts Texas Gov. Abbott at Uvalde news conference: 'You are doing nothing'

O'Rourke, who is running for governor, rushed the press conference stage after Abbott described the need for more mental health programs in the state that he said might have headed off the massacre.
"This is on you," O'Rourke yelled, directing his comment at Abbott. "You are doing nothing... This is totally predictable when you choose not to do anything."
People on the stage began yelling back, telling O'Rourke to sit down and that this was no place for politics.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.