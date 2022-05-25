uvalde school shooting

Beto O'Rourke interrupts Texas Gov. Abbott at Uvalde news conference: 'You are doing nothing'

O'Rourke, who is running for governor, rushed the stage after Abbott described the need for more mental health programs.
By Bill Hutchinson
UVALDE, Texas -- Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, D-Texas, interrupted a press conference from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about the Uvalde shooting Wednesday, shouting at the current governor before being escorted from the auditorium.

O'Rourke, who is running for governor, rushed the press conference stage after Abbott described the need for more mental health programs in the state that he said might have headed off the massacre.

"This is on you," O'Rourke yelled, directing his comment at Abbott. "You are doing nothing... This is totally predictable when you choose not to do anything."

People on the stage began yelling back, telling O'Rourke to sit down and that this was no place for politics.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
