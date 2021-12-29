betty white

Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100 years young

Betty White will mark her 100th birthday with "Betty White: 100 Years Young - A Birthday Celebration."
By Chloe Melas
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100

Betty White, a national treasure, is just weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.

The award-winning actress spoke to People Magazine ahead of the milestone, saying, "I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age. It's amazing," White said.

White revealed a secret to her longevity, joking that she tries "to avoid anything green" in her diet.

"I think it's working," she quipped.

Betty White, former Golden Girl and national treasure, turns 100 on Jan. 17 and is inviting fans to celebrate with her in a special movie event.



White has starred in series like "The Golden Girls" and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" over the years and says she now lives a quieter life, playing crossword puzzles and card games, according to the magazine. She also loves to watch wildlife documentaries, "Jeopardy!" and golf.

But the key to her happiness, the actress and philanthropist said, is that she works to "always find the positive" in her life.

"I got it from my mom, and that never changed," she said.

The big day for White is Jan. 17.

WATCH: A look at Betty White's amazing life
What hasn't Betty White done in her illustrious career? The video offers a look at the "Golden Girl's" fabulous life.



The-CNN-Wire
& 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
