Society

11-pound-4-ounce baby delivered at Texas hospital

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Congratulations are in order for the new parents of what nurses are calling the largest baby they've ever delivered.

Proud parents, Chris and Joann Prause, welcomed their son Lane on Friday morning.



Nurses at Houston Methodist Hospital in Sugar Land announced that baby Lane was born 11-pounds, 4 ounces and 22 inches long.

"Doctors were expecting approximately a 9-pounder as his brother was 10 [pounds]," Chris told ABC13. "But to everyone's surprise, Lane came out at 11 pounds, 4 ounces and 22 inches long."

According to Guinness World Records, the heaviest baby on record was born in Aversa, Italy, in 1955. That baby boy was born weighing 22 pounds 8 ounces.

Guinness World Records reports the heaviest baby born in the United States was 22 pounds in Seville, Ohio, in 1879.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytexasbaby deliverybabybig baby
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Driver crashes car into front yard of southwest Fresno home
Pregnant woman hit, killed by driver in northwest Fresno
Non-profit helps businesses find relief funding during pandemic
Robbery suspect tries to escape police by setting home on fire
Friends remember motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in central Fresno
2 brothers who helped create Fresno's first professional soccer team severely ill due to COVID-19
Fresno Fire Department sees record-breaking month in July
Show More
Central California coronavirus cases
Firefighters battling 200-acre blaze in Gorman
3 people shot in northwest Fresno, authorities searching for suspects
Couple takes floral business from Fresno to Reedley ranch during pandemic
Tropical Storm Isaias near hurricane strength as it tracks toward Carolinas
More TOP STORIES News