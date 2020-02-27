community

World's largest bounce house set to return to Granite Park in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The World Largest Bounce House is set to inflate in Fresno once again.

Big Bounce America announced a tour featuring two weekends beginning on March 21st.

When The Big Bounce America beckons, you cannot resist. Colorful shapes and settings everywhere you look, especially when you're making your way through the massive bounce house.

The inflatable park will have some new attractions, including a new Sports slam, a 900-foot obstacle course, and a space-themed wonderland called Air Space.

You can't help but want to check everything out, and why walk when you can get more bounce to the ounce?

The Big Bounce will take over the Granite Park Sports Complex.

You can buy tickets here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnobounce housefamilyeventscommunity
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY
NJ dog rescue continues life-saving mission through virtual events
Central CA events canceled, postponed amid COVID-19 concerns
How diners on Long Island are adapting during the pandemic
Organizers hold free food drive for Huron community
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News