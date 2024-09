Experience the world's largest bounce house in Fresno this weekend

Get ready, rain or shine, the world's largest bounce house is coming to Fresno this weekend.

Get ready, rain or shine, the world's largest bounce house is coming to Fresno this weekend.

Get ready, rain or shine, the world's largest bounce house is coming to Fresno this weekend.

Get ready, rain or shine, the world's largest bounce house is coming to Fresno this weekend.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Get ready, rain or shine, the world's largest bounce house is coming to Fresno this weekend.

Big Bounce America is making a stop in the valley as part of its North American tour.

The event runs from Friday, March 29, through Sunday, March 31.

It's located at the Granite Park Sports Complex (4000 N. Cedar Avenue, Fresno, CA) in Central Fresno.

Timeslots are available for purchase but are selling out fast. For purchase info, click here.