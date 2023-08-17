2 Chainz added to 2023 Big Fresno Fair concert series line-up

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- 2 Chainz is coming to Fresno this October.

The Big Fresno Fair announced Thursday that the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning rapper has been added to the Table Mountain Concert Series line-up.

2 Chainz will perform on Saturday, October 14 at the Paul Paul Theater in the Fresno Fairgrounds.

He joins already previously announced artists such as The Beach Boys, Ellie King, The Offspring and more.

Tickets for the concert have already gone on sale for Big Fair Fan (BFF) Club members, a.k.a. subscribers to the fair's free email newsletter.

BFF Club Members have until Wednesday, August 23rd to order tickets. Members can also purchase a fair admission ticket for half the price.

BFF Club Members received a special password via email and new BFF Club Members will receive the password in their confirmation email when they sign up.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale Thursday, August 24 at 10 a.m. at the Fair Box Office.