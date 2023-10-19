FFA turkey saved from Thanksgiving after capturing hearts at Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A turkey is now living her best life after first being featured on Action News during the Big Fresno Fair.

You'll remember Linda the turkey raised by Sierra FFA student Addison Glass.

During their appearance on Action News, the big bird was a camera hog and stole the show with her wild-eyed look, becoming an instant on-air meme side-by-side with our Graciela Moreno.

All that attention ended up saving her from the Thanksgiving table.

Linda is now living the rest of her life on a Valley farm.