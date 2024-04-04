G-Eazy, Walker Hayes headlines the first of announced Big Fresno Fair concert performers

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The first four performers for the 2024 Big Fresno Fair's Table Mountain Concert Series have been announced.

Multi-platinum recording artist G-Eazy headlines alongside Grammy-nominated country artist Walker Hayes, The Righteous Brothers and Dwight Yoakam.

Tickets will go on sale first to Big Fair Fan (BFF) Club members, the Fair's free email newsletter, as part of an online-only pre-sale.

Members have from Monday, April 15 at 10 a.m. until Sunday, April 21 at 11:59 p.m. They can also purchase a fair admission ticket for half the price.

Tickets for the general public go on sale exclusively online on Monday, April 22 at 10 a.m.