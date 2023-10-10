Ways to save money at this year's Big Fresno Fair

It's week two at the Big Fresno Fair, and if you are an avid goer, the cost can start to add up.

If you're in the mood for some outdoor entertainment, the fairgrounds have a variety of free shows and activities.

From food to fun and games, there is a lot to take in, and if you look closely, there are also many freebies you can snag, including a visit to the Kids Town Wild Science Exhibit.

"You get to see how things work, just the magic of science," said Christina Estrada, interim CEO of the Big Fresno Fair.

After a short hiatus, the wild science exhibit makes its return this year.

Also returning to the fair is the pop culture experience, where you can go from everyday news reporter to Marvel superhero.

"The biggest hit is probably our 360 booth, which gives an interactive picture-taking experience, and then our virtual reality and Mario Kart tracks," explained Rick Gonzalez, the CEO OF Blue Shell Inc.

Last year, there was a $10 fee just to get in.

This year, it's free, but gamers will still have to pay for tournament entries and some of the more popular attractions.

"Saturday we have Super Smash Bros, that's going to be at 3 pm. Then 3 pm on Sunday for Halo 3," said Gonzalez.

If you're in the mood for some outdoor entertainment, the fairgrounds have five stages with a variety of free shows and activities.

"Absolutely, we have five throughout the grounds, free entertainment, you're talking about singers, dance groups, we have comedians," Estrada said.

One of the more popular acts is the magic show, but there are plenty of deals and steals out at the fair.

