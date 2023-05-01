New shows added to Big Fresno Fair line-up, Elle King to perform

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Five more shows have been added to this year's The Big Fresno Fair line-up, including country artist Elle King.

King is an award-winning artist who started writing music at the young age of 13.

She will perform Saturday, October 7th at the Paul Paul Theatre.

The Table Mountain Concert Series this year will also feature En Vogue with special guest Exposé, Hairball, Danney Gokey, Ryan Stevenson, and The Beach Boys.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 9th.

For more information on this year's Big Fresno Fair, click here.