FFA students prepare for show and auction ahead of Big Fresno Fair, buyers needed

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Vendors are preparing and rides are being set up at The Big Fresno Fair ahead of opening day.

In addition, the high school students who are part of Future Farmers of America are also getting ready.

Practice for show at the Big Fresno Fair is well underway at Fowler High School's Agriculture Center.

Ayanna Black raised her pig, who has packed on quite a few pounds.

"He weighs about 245," Ayanna said.

She appropriately named him "Big Boy" based on his size.

Ayanna has been raising him since he was a piglet. That's because she also owns his mom.

Since then, she's been working around the clock to keep him fed, keep his pin clean, and keep him happy and healthy.

"On weekends, I come around 7:30 am and on weekdays, it's like 5 am," Ayanna said.

Now, they're gearing up to show off all their hard work.

"Hopefully, we place this year. Just fingers crossed," Ayanna said.

Alyssa Tamez is also hoping to place this year with her goat, Andy.

She's always named her animals as Toy Story characters, but this time she chose Andy because, after this year, she's headed off to college.

"I love ag and I want to go to school to become an ag teacher," Alyssa said.

Any money she makes off Andy's sale will go toward her education.

She says raising animals over the last few years has helped her develop life skills.

"It taught me so many things. It taught me responsibility. It really matured me as a person," Alyssa said.

Victor Evans, the ag instructor at the high school, says students work year-round for show and auction.

"These animals depend on those students in order to grow and to become market-ready," Evans said.

He says he hopes all of his students find buyers and place at show for all of their hard work.

"The amount of dedication it takes to get a project to this point is - it's a lot - especially for someone so young, and it's truly something honorable that the students are doing, and it just blows my mind every time that they do it," Evans said.

The students will take their animals to the fairground next week, and then the animals will go up for auction on October 14.

Ayanna has a buyer secured, but is still looking for add-ons or additional donations to help fund future animals.

Alyssa is still looking for a buyer for Andy.

If you are interested in purchasing Andy or giving a donation to Alyssa or Ayanna, you can reach out to Mr. Evans via email at vevans@fowlerusd.org.

You can also show up to the fair on the morning of Oct. 14 and register as a buyer.

