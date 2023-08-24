WATCH LIVE

Big Fresno Fair hosts 12th annual job fair in hopes of filling positions

Available positions include ticket sellers, security guards, concessions, horse racing and janitorial staff.

ByAmanda Aguilar KFSN logo
Thursday, August 24, 2023 4:28PM
You can be a part of big times at the Big Fresno Fair. Organizers are looking to hire hundreds of workers at a job fair Thursday.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Big Fresno Fair is just 41 days away.

Organizers are looking to hire nearly 400 people.

Available positions include ticket sellers, security guards, concessions, horse racing and janitorial staff.

If you're interested, you're asked to fill out an application, bring several copies of your resume, and dress for an interview.

The fair will be making job offers on the spot in the Fresno Fairgrounds commerce building from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information or to get an application, click here.

