39 local businesses featured at this year's Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for handcrafted goods made in the Central Valley, you may be surprised to learn you can find them at the Big Fresno Fair.

The Livin' Local Marketplace is an area dedicated to local artisans featuring everything from jewelry to clothing and baked goods to art.

The marketplace houses close to 40 businesses, all based in central California.

Behind every small business is an incredible story.

You can find 39 makers at the Livin Local marketplace, open all 12 days of the fair.