fatal crash

Delhi family speaks about heartbreak and heroism after crash that killed 11-year-old girl

By
DELHI, Calif. (KFSN) -- A photo shared by relatives shows Alejandro Sanchez, Araceli Hernandez, and their beautiful blended family.

Alejandro's sister says the couple and four of the children were driving home to Delhi after a Mother's Day trip to Los Angeles when relatives learned they were involved in a crash on Highway 99 near Selma.

Estrella Sanchez says, "It's been really hard. Yesterday we were at work when we got this notice. We had to rush over to the accident to see how everyone was doing, and it's really bad."

The CHP says traffic had come to a stop in a northbound lane that was divided by a concrete construction barrier when a big rig slammed into the back of a pickup truck.

The impact caused a catastrophic chain reaction involving a total of six vehicles, including three that were engulfed in flames.

Officers arrived within minutes and began pulling people from the wreckage, but Alejandro's 11-year-old daughter, Brianna, died at the scene.

Estrella says, "It is like a nightmare. We just feel like waking up and thinking that this never happened, but it's hard."

Friends say Brianna was a beloved student at El Capitan Elementary.

Estrella said that her oldest nephew acted heroically to try to save his siblings after his father was knocked unconscious.

The surviving family members were all taken to the hospital, where relatives had to wait outside due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Estrella says her brother has now been released but is still suffering from physical and emotional trauma.

Estrella explains, "My brother is really injured from his head and ribs. He's recovering, but mentally he's really, really devastated."

The CHP says the 60-year-old Dinuba man who was driving the big rig could be charged with gross vehicular manslaughter.

Estrella hopes all drivers will remember that just seconds of distraction can change a family's life forever.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delhifresno countyfatal crashfresno countychild killed
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Three women dead after early morning crash near Exeter
1 child killed, 10 people hospitalized in major crash on Hwy 99
Teen driving recklessly caused deadly Penn. crash: police
1 killed, 3 injured in rollover crash on Highway 41 in Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police release body camera footage of weekend incident at Waffle Shop
Central California coronavirus cases
All Fresno County parks, campgrounds are back open
Authorities warn about fake letter saying you must be tested for COVID-19 to receive benefits
IRS sets deadline for stimulus checks by direct deposit
California baby may be 1st case linking COVID-19 and rare disease
Hundreds of authorized businesses open in Fresno
Show More
Trump faces coronavirus risk at home amid push to 'reopen' nation
Western states ask for $1 trillion from federal government
Paul Vasquez, who became famous for 'Double Rainbow' video, passes away at 57
Fresno Police investigating incident involving officer at the Waffle Shop
Three women dead after early morning crash near Exeter
More TOP STORIES News