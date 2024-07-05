22-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 22-year-old man is dead, and four others, including a child, are injured following a head-on crash in Merced County.

The California Highway Patrol says calls of a crash came in just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Canal School Road, just north of Highway 33.

Officers say a 22-year-old man from the city of Seaside was driving a 2017 Nissan south on Canal School Road and, for an unknown reason, crossed into the northbound lanes, colliding head-on with a 2002 Chevrolet.

Investigators say the 22-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash and died at the scene.

His passenger, a 22-year-old woman who has not been identified, and two adults in the Chevrolet were taken to hospitals in Modesto with major to minor injuries.

A 2-year-old boy in the Chevrolet was taken to Valley Children's Hospital in Madera for his injuries.

Officers say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.