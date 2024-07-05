  • Watch Now

22-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Merced County, CHP says

Friday, July 5, 2024
22-year-old man killed in head-on crash in Merced County, CHP says
A 22-year-old man is dead following a head-on crash in Merced County Thursday.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 22-year-old man is dead, and four others, including a child, are injured following a head-on crash in Merced County.

The California Highway Patrol says calls of a crash came in just after 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Canal School Road, just north of Highway 33.

Officers say a 22-year-old man from the city of Seaside was driving a 2017 Nissan south on Canal School Road and, for an unknown reason, crossed into the northbound lanes, colliding head-on with a 2002 Chevrolet.

Investigators say the 22-year-old man was not wearing a seatbelt during the crash and died at the scene.

His passenger, a 22-year-old woman who has not been identified, and two adults in the Chevrolet were taken to hospitals in Modesto with major to minor injuries.

A 2-year-old boy in the Chevrolet was taken to Valley Children's Hospital in Madera for his injuries.

Officers say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
