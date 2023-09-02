Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson dies at 75, sources tell ABC News

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson, who also served in Congress and as secretary of the Department of Energy in the Clinton administration, has died, according to the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, the organization founded by Richardson to promote international peace and dialogue. He was 75.

Richardson died at his summer home in Chatham, Massachusetts, the organization said.

"Governor Richardson passed away peacefully in his sleep last night. He lived his entire life in the service of others - including both his time in government and his subsequent career helping to free people held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad," Mickey Bergman, vice president of the Richardson Center, said in a statement Saturday.

Former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson speaks to reporters after a news conference in New York, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Richardson began his career as a congressional staffer, before moving to Santa Fe, New Mexico and running unsuccessfully for the U.S. House of Representatives. In 1982, he was elected to New Mexico's newly formed 3rd congressional district. Richardson served in the House until 1997 when he was appointed by President Bill Clinton as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. He later served as Secretary of Energy from 1998 to 2000.

He was elected governor of New Mexico in 2002. His accomplishments as governor, according to the Richardson Center, included improving the state's job numbers and boosting economic development by bringing the movie industry to New Mexico, which resulted in more than 140 major film and TV productions. He also built a light-rail system from Albuquerque to Santa Fe, and partnered with Virgin Galactic to build a commercial spaceport.

In 2008, he sought the Democratic nomination for president, dropping out after Iowa and New Hampshire.

After leaving office, he founded the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, focusing on conflict resolution and prisoner release. The Richardson Center said it played an instrumental role in the release of several hostages and imprisoned American servicemen around the world, including the successful release of Marine Sgt. Andrew Tahmooressi from prison in Tijuana, Mexico, in 2014.

For his work in diplomacy, Richardson received four Nobel Peace Prize nominations.

Richardson was born in Pasadena, California, and grew up in Mexico City and in Concord, Massachusetts. Both his parents were of Mexican descent. He earned a bachelor's degree from Tufts in 1970 and a master's degree from Tuft's Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy in 1971.

Richardson is survived by his wife, Barbara.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.