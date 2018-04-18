U.S. & WORLD

Bird strike forces Southwest jet to make emergency landing in Nashville

A Southwest Airlines plane flies in late evening light above Seattle, Saturday, July 2, 2016, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. --
A bird strike forced a Southwest Airlines jet to make an emergency landing in Nashville, Tennessee.

The airline said in a statement that the pilot of Flight 577 from Nashville to Phoenix declared an emergency after the bird strike Wednesday morning and safely landed the plane at Nashville International Airport. No injuries were reported.

Southwest said the aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance and local employees are working to get passengers on a new flight.

The emergency occurred a day after a Southwest plane's engine exploded during a flight and a businesswoman was sucked halfway out of a window broken by pieces of shrapnel.

The woman later died, and seven others were injured.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
emergency landingair travelplane accidentplane evacuatedtravelsouthwest airlinesTennessee
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News