Black bear spotted resting in tree outside Firebaugh home after wandering orchard: VIDEO

FIREBAUGH, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in Fresno County got an unexpected visit from a black bear Monday morning.One resident took photos of the bear after spotting the animal in a pistachio orchard near Jerrold and Nees Avenues in Firebaugh.He said the bear then wandered into the front yard of a home across the street and made its way up into a tree.Officials with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife were able to capture the bear safely. They plan to take him back up into the Sierra Nevada mountains.Fish and Wildlife officials said the bear is an adult male that likely came from the Panoche Hills, searching for food.