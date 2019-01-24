Blood, screams, arrest: How an online first date turned into a nightmare

A sexual assault victim, covered head to toe in blood, ran along this sidewalk screaming for help on Monday night.Kim Burch heard the sirens, walked out to her porch, and saw the grisly scene."They had their flashlights and they were looking on the ground and following the blood drips and they went up to the door because the blood went right up to the door," Burch said.Hanford Police say the victim was on a first date, here to meet 32-year-old Jimmy Newman at his apartment complex after talking to him online.Detectives say as soon as she walked in, he stabbed her in the hand and in the back, then raped her.She was held prisoner for more than 45 minutes before running to a friend's car outside."She was able to see that his attention was taken off her for a short period of time, and she was able to have the right state of mind to flee out the door which was locked," said Hanford Police Sgt. Justin Vallin.Police say Newman had a prior drug history and ran away before police showed up.Detectives arrested him two days day later after a brief stand-off in Armona."I'm just happy she had somebody waiting for her outside because it could have really been, I'm not going to say worse because that's probably the worst thing that's going to happen to her in her life, but she still has a life now," Burch said.Police say those on dating apps should always pick a public place to meet, avoid going out alone at night.And as in this case, always make sure someone knows where you are at all times.