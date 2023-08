An investigation is underway after a body was found in a Fresno canal Tuesday night.

Woman's body found in Fresno canal, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in a Fresno canal Tuesday night.

Around 8:30 pm, officers responded to Ashlan and Hughes Avenue.

When they arrived, they found an unidentified woman in the waterway between Hughs and Marks.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say there was no sign of foul play.