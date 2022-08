Body found during fire near Dinbua, officials say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are working to determine how a person died after their body was found in a fire.

The Tulare County Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Saturday near Avenue 400 and Road 84 - south of Dinuba.

Firefighters found a body inside.

Officials say the person died before the fire started.

The cause of the death and the cause of the fire are both under investigation.