Investigation underway after man found dead in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Hanford on Tuesday afternoon.

The man's body was found around 2:30 pm near Hanford Armona Road and 9th Avenue.

Hanford police say they are still working to figure out if the death was heat-related or involved foul play.

The roadway has been shut down as the investigation continues.

