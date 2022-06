MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man's body was pulled from the San Joaquin River.The Madera County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a person dead in the water near Road 39 1/2.Deputies found the man's body in the water.Investigators said it's still too soon to determine if foul play was involved. An autopsy will be conducted to determine an official cause of death.The man's identity has not been released.Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff's Office.