Investigation underway after man found dead in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in Pixley on Friday afternoon.

The man's body was found around noon in the area of Avenue 128 and Road 124.

Detectives are still working to figure out how the man died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.

