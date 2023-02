Man found dead in field in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a body was found in Tulare County on Monday afternoon.

The man was discovered around 3:45 pm in the area of Highway 43 and Avenue 152, south of Corcoran.

It is unknown how long the body had been there.

Authorities have not provided any other details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff's Office at (559) 733-6218.

Stay with Action News for updates on this developing story.