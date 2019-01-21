Body of missing 30-year-old found in canal in Tulare County

The body of a man missing for two days has just been recovered from a canal in Tulare County.The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has been looking for 30-year-old Timothy Shields since Saturday night.Shield's girlfriend says she and he were walking along Avenue 288 between Visalia and Farmersville.When they crossed over a canal bridge, she says a car hit her boyfriend, the force possibly sending him into the canal.Tulare County Fire, the California Highway Patrol, and the Tulare County Sheriff's Office started searching for him that night, on the ground, in the water, and by air.The work continued on Sunday, but searchers couldn't find Shields.Earlier on Monday, the sheriff's office said they didn't have the evidence to back up his girlfriend's story, so they called it a suspicious missing persons case.On Monday afternoon, two women found the body of a man in the canal. TCSO officers just confirmed that the body is that of Shields.