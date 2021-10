FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of kids in Fresno got the chance to go to camp on Saturday thanks to the Boy Scouts of America.Saturday was the annual Cub Scout Day at Camp at the Fresno County Sportsman Club in northeast Fresno.Organizers say the theme this year was Weird Science and there was even a presentation from Tim the Science Guy.The scouts were able to participate in all sorts of activities from archery to arts and crafts.