Breaking the Chains holding 10th annual Promise Banquet

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local non-profit working to break the chains for victims of human trafficking needs your help.

'Breaking the Chains' advocates for victims of sex trafficking here in Central California.

The Promise Banquet benefiting breaking the chains is Thursday April 18th at the Clovis Veterans Memorial District.

You can find ticket information by clicking here.

There's also an option to make a monetary donation.