Briceburg Fire: 5,563 acres, 85 percent contained

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews held their ground over the Briceburg Fire overnight and gained more containment over the flames.

Tuesday morning, CAL FIRE reported the fire is now at 5,563 acres and 85 percent contained. At this time, more than 500 firefighters are working to control the blaze.

Highway 140 reopened at 6 p.m. Sunday. Since crews are still working in the area, authorities are reminding drivers to be cautious and aware of possible debris in the roadway.

One structure has been destroyed.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office says all mandatory evacuations and fire advisements were lifted at 1 p.m. Friday.



It is still unclear what sparked the fire, which is burning near the area of last year's devastating Ferguson Fire.
