Briceburg Fire smoke prompts air quality health caution for Valley

Health experts say blowing dust is expected through Thursday, but smoke will last until the fire is extinguished.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Smoke from the Briceburg Fire is prompting a health caution from the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution District.

Officials advise people with heart or lung problems to limit their time outdoors.

All Valley residents can track the air quality conditions at any location online or by downloading the free Valley Air District app.
