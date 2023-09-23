Doctor's advice for protecting your health during air quality alerts

Smoke continued to fill the sky in Fresno Friday morning. Still, plenty of people enjoyed time outside at Woodward Park cycling and walking their dogs.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Smoke continued to fill the sky in Fresno Friday morning. Still, plenty of people enjoyed time outside at Woodward Park, cycling and walking their dogs.

"I'm just happy the temperatures cool," said Cynthia Doerner, Fresno local. "So, otherwise, if it was really hot, then I suppose the air quality I'd probably noticed it more."

And didn't seem too bothered by the smoke.

"Not personally, like in my chest or anything," said Kim Farrar, Fresno local. "I do, like, visibly notice it, but it hasn't really affected anything with my riding or the breathing."

In Fresno, air quality alerts have remained mostly in the moderate zone, where it is suggested sensitive groups limit prolonged and vigorous activity outside.

Dr. Muhammad Hassan Bashir said he sees more patients at these times.

He advises people with chronic respiratory and heart diseases should reduce their time outdoors and stay on top of their prescribed treatments.

With a less active fire season this year, he sees a number of people ease up on their medication.

"When you have a good summer and a good time for a while, people get relaxed on their medication and everything, too," said Dr. Bashir. "So when all of a sudden you get these fires and smoke and everything, they come in with more acute symptoms because they are lacking on their medications."

People with moderate to severe respiratory diseases may want to wear a mask to reduce their exposure if they must go outside. Dr. Bashir said being proactive when air quality alerts are issued can help reduce the risk of more severe reactions, but you should seek care if your symptoms get worse.

"Depending on how bad their asthma is, sometimes just bumping up their inhalers a little bit can get them through the time. Sometimes you have to do some oral steroids or medications," said Dr. Bashir. "It's basically based on how acute the asthma is, how, basically, how much time they've taken in to come in."

Unless conditions get worse, people at Woodward said they'll enjoy the outdoors.

"I gotta get out and exercise," said Farrar. "So the air is not going to stop me until it gets like, probably, I think right now it's at like a level three. So maybe if it gets beyond that, I would stop.

Whether or not you have ongoing respiratory issues, Doctor Bashir said doing a nasal rinse each night can clear pollutants and particles from your system and reduce the symptoms you feel.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.