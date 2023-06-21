The Brioche Lady is back with a new business venture in Fresno County.

The Brioche Lady opens new Asian market in Tarpey Village

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno baker is hoping to provide a new service while giving everyone a chance to make her specialty.

After closing their popular bakery in 2021, Nubchi Thao and her husband Leng opened the TBL Asian Market in the Tarpey Village area.

Located on Clovis and Ashlan, the market features a variety of Asian products and goods.

The couple also wants to start a hot food area for those working in the community.