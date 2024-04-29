16-year-old arrested for 2023 murder of Dinuba teacher, officials say

DINUBA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 16-year-old has been arrested for the murder of a teacher in Dinuba in 2023.

The Tulare County District Attorney's office filed murder charges against the 16-year-old last Wednesday, along with special allegations of burglary and the intentional discharge of a firearm.

He's suspected of killing Sergio Martin during a burglary at the victim's home back in November.

The teen was arraigned in the Tulare County Juvenile Court on Friday.

Because he was 15 years old at the time of the crime, he cannot be tried as an adult.

Two other men, 21-year-old Jorge Arrieta and 20-year-old Joseph Garcia, have also been charged with felony second-degree burglary and felony accessory after the fact.