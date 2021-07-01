Fresno's Brock Jones returns from CWS, joins USA Collegiate National Team

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Brock Jones left Fresno Wednesday morning to join the USA Baseball Collegiate National team. The outfielder is just one of 48 players selected to play in the summer tournament.Jones helped lead Stanford to the College World Series this year and the first place he stopped at when he returned from Omaha was his alma mater, Buchanan."I got back here at 3 pm a few days ago, the first place I came was here, I took my bags inside," he said. "I knew they were playing a game, came over to hit in the cages, just being able to see the coaching staff again. Even the young guys that are going on to play at the next level, just awesome to see so many guys from the Valley are making a name for themselves."Jones had a breakout sophomore campaign. He led the PAC-12 with 18 home runs, ranking 16th nationally. He batted .429 with two doubles, two home runs, and 8 RBI's at the College World Series. He went viral after taking a selfie with fans following their win over Arizona in game two."I'd say I'm a little bit extra in everything I do, so I don't mind the attention," he said. "That selfie was pretty cool. I wasn't really expecting it, they ended up tossing the phone down. I'm glad I was able to do that for them. Their high school even reached out to me and said thank you for taking a picture with the guys."The former Bear was named an All-PAC-12 first-team selection, and named a second team All-American for D1 Baseball and Baseball America."What else is there to accomplish? You're an All-American, you made it to the CWS. What else is there for you to accomplish?""My dad actually texted me today and said let's make a list for next year," Jones said. "I was like, dad, this year's not even over yet. Next year, I think being an All-American again, all-PAC 12. For me, I'd like to be the first outfielder to be picked in the draft for next year. That's kind of my goal but more importantly, I want to win Omaha next year. I think we're going to be back and I'd rather look at that then look at my personal stuff. Team stuff comes first.""We have to talk about the stash. Why is it gone?""So as soon as I got home, I loved the stash, I was all in for it," Jones said. "My mom said if I wanted to sleep at home, I needed to shave it but I told her over summer, something's going to come back in. Might be a full beard or a mustache again. Something will be back in."