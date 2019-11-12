'Hopefully I will get justice for my little sister': Brother of teen killed in Chowchilla DUI crash speaks out

Marcos Torres, 24, was arrested and booked into the Madera County jail for DUI.

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- "I'm trying not to cry, I don't think I can cry anymore."An emotional night on 5th street and Ventura Avenue in Chowchilla where a family says 15-year-old Jaycee Willet lost her life."She knows I love her. I would just tell her I love her and thank you," said Dianna Alves, a family friend.Friends and family held each other to ease the pain."I can't believe that she is gone, I just can't believe it. Why her?" Alves asked.According to investigators, the man who took her life is 24-year-old Marcos Torres of Chowchilla. He had been driving under the influence of alcohol."She had her whole life ahead of her, and it got taken away because an adult couldn't be smart," said Juan Lopez, a friend of Jaycee.At the time of the crash, Jaycee was in the back passenger seat of a car.Four other friends were also inside. Torres forever changed their lives."He ruined my family and so many others. Hopefully, I get justice for my little sister," said Jeremy Willet, Jaycee's brother.The other victims suffered moderate to severe injuries.Friends say one of the victims is Jaycee's boyfriend, who's in critical condition.Jaycee attended the Alternative Education Center and an independent studies student. She's now being remembered as a selfless girl, who was outgoing and loved by many.