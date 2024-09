Man killed after crashing into semi-truck in Kings County, CHP says

A man was killed in a car crash involving a semi-truck in Kings County on Wednesday night.

A man was killed in a car crash involving a semi-truck in Kings County on Wednesday night.

A man was killed in a car crash involving a semi-truck in Kings County on Wednesday night.

A man was killed in a car crash involving a semi-truck in Kings County on Wednesday night.

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was killed in a car crash involving a semi-truck in Kings County on Wednesday night.

The crash happened around 8 pm in the area of 12 and 3/4 and Douglas avenues.

The California Highway Patrol says a man crashed into the semi-truck after running a stop sign.

The driver who officers say ran the stop sign was killed in the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.

Investigators are still working to figure out what caused the crash.