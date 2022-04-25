Bulldog Breakdown: Future Diamond Dog Cayden Munster

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis West High school is becoming a pipeline for the Diamond Dogs.Junior Cayden Munster committed to Fresno State prior to the season and since then has been putting up impressive numbers at the plate.The 6'4 first baseman has been on varsity since his freshman year.When Fresno State offered him last fall, it was a special moment for his whole family.The Golden Eagle hopes to lead his team to the postseason over the next two years.