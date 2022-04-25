Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Future Diamond Dog Cayden Munster

EMBED <>More Videos

Bulldog Breakdown: Future Diamond Dog Cayden Munster

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Clovis West High school is becoming a pipeline for the Diamond Dogs.

Junior Cayden Munster committed to Fresno State prior to the season and since then has been putting up impressive numbers at the plate.

The 6'4 first baseman has been on varsity since his freshman year.

When Fresno State offered him last fall, it was a special moment for his whole family.

The Golden Eagle hopes to lead his team to the postseason over the next two years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnobulldog breakdownfresno state bulldogs
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Bulldog Breakdown: The Saga begins
Bulldog Breakdown: Chat with Cam Worrell
Bulldog Breakdown: Season of struggle for softball
Bulldog Breakdown: Chat with Coach Q
TOP STORIES
Adventure Church vows to continue fight for Tower Theatre ownership
1 killed, 1 injured in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Authorities track Tulare County homicide suspect to SoCal, arrest him
Community gathers to remember lives lost during Armenian genocide
5 injured in major crash in Fresno County
10 of 26 people from sunken Japan tour boat confirmed dead
High-speed CHP chase ends with deadly crash in Kings County
Show More
2 killed in Fresno after speeding DUI driver crashes into power pole
Northern California authorities recover over 92 pounds of fentanyl
Girl dies after grandma made her drink whiskey as mom watched: police
Fresno man becomes UC San Francisco's 1,000th lung transplant patient
Man dies after being shot multiple times in Visalia
More TOP STORIES News