Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: High hopes for this season's O-line

EMBED <>More Videos

Bulldog Breakdown: High hopes for this season's O-line

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dontae Bull, a fifth-year senior offensive lineman from Victoria, British Columbia, is on the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl watch list.

Bull has started just 15 games for the Dogs but is hoping for a breakout campaign now that he's back and healthy.

Despite having the top offense statistically in the Mountain West last season, the Fresno State Bulldogs offensive line was hit with a number of injuries.

This year's group is healthy and has returning veterans with three sixth-year seniors. One up-and-coming player is Mose Vavao who was the only true freshman on the O-line to see playing time last season.

We spoke to coach Kalen DeBoer and others about their prospects.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfresnofresno statefresno statebulldog breakdownsports
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BULLDOG BREAKDOWN
Cam Worrell breaks down important plays from Fresno State-Hawaii game
Chatting with football coach Kalen DeBoer about game against Hawaii
Fresno State men's basketball coach hopes to bring back winning team
Bulldog Breakdown: Catching up with Kevin Sutherland
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Show More
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
More TOP STORIES News