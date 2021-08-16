Bulldog Breakdown: High hopes for this season's O-line

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dontae Bull, a fifth-year senior offensive lineman from Victoria, British Columbia, is on the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl watch list.Bull has started just 15 games for the Dogs but is hoping for a breakout campaign now that he's back and healthy.Despite having the top offense statistically in the Mountain West last season, the Fresno State Bulldogs offensive line was hit with a number of injuries.This year's group is healthy and has returning veterans with three sixth-year seniors. One up-and-coming player is Mose Vavao who was the only true freshman on the O-line to see playing time last season.We spoke to coach Kalen DeBoer and others about their prospects.