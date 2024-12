Bulldog Breakdown: Transfer portal problems in December

College football's bowl season in upon us.

College football's bowl season in upon us.

College football's bowl season in upon us.

College football's bowl season in upon us.

College football's bowl season in upon us.

In this week's Bulldog Breakdown, ESPN senior writer Adam Rittenberg shares his thoughts about transfer portal problems.

Rittenberg also weighed in on Fresno State's new head coach.

For sports updates, follow Alec Nolan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.