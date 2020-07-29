New home decor shop opens in Reedley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thoughtfully placed items and plants are placed inside Periwinkle Home Decor."I'm an interior designer and I could not find what I needed for my clients so, after years of searching, we decided, my mom and I, to open a home decor shop and carry what we needed. Even in a pandemic," said Malia Jimenez, Periwinkle Home Decor owner.Malia Jimenez and Ranae Buckendahl are the mother-daughter duo behind the new Reedley business at G St. & 8th St."It was a lot of fun. It's her vision, and I just kind of grabbed onto her shirt tail and just rode with it. Malia's the inspiration, and I am enjoying it thoroughly without the responsibility. It's kind of nice," Buckendahl said.The two renovated the former barbecue restaurant. The 100-year-old building has been transformed"It's an old-world kind of spin on French, country in here and it's a mix and old and new," Jimenez said.The business opened July 10 and had a line of people stop for its grand opening."It has been good so far. Very busy, unexpectedly busy, especially for being in the middle of a pandemic," Jimenez said.The two say they couldn't have come this far without the community's support.The owners hope to one day allow people to gather at their shop.Periwinkle is open five days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.