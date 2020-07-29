New home decor shop opens in Reedley

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Thoughtfully placed items and plants are placed inside Periwinkle Home Decor.
"I'm an interior designer and I could not find what I needed for my clients so, after years of searching, we decided, my mom and I, to open a home decor shop and carry what we needed. Even in a pandemic," said Malia Jimenez, Periwinkle Home Decor owner.
Malia Jimenez and Ranae Buckendahl are the mother-daughter duo behind the new Reedley business at G St. & 8th St.
"It was a lot of fun. It's her vision, and I just kind of grabbed onto her shirt tail and just rode with it. Malia's the inspiration, and I am enjoying it thoroughly without the responsibility. It's kind of nice," Buckendahl said.
The two renovated the former barbecue restaurant. The 100-year-old building has been transformed
"It's an old-world kind of spin on French, country in here and it's a mix and old and new," Jimenez said.
The business opened July 10 and had a line of people stop for its grand opening.
"It has been good so far. Very busy, unexpectedly busy, especially for being in the middle of a pandemic," Jimenez said.
The two say they couldn't have come this far without the community's support.
The owners hope to one day allow people to gather at their shop.
Periwinkle is open five days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
Fresno Fair cancels in-person events, will hold virtual and drive-thru fair amid Fresno Co. COVID-19 spike
More TOP STORIES News