AGRICULTURE

Almond growers hope for break in storms to protect blooms

EMBED </>More Videos

A year's worth of work comes down to the weather in the next few weeks - and the forecast literally looks gloomy.

By
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) --
It's the time of year when almond growers start losing sleep.

"I hate it when almonds bloom this early. My son's birthday is at the end of February; I like it when it blooms then," said almond grower Paul Betancourt.

A year's worth of work comes down to the weather in the next few weeks - and the forecast literally looks gloomy.

"We've had the frost, so that can affect the blooms, we've got rain that promotes mold and mildew," Betancourt said.

The storms themselves are good news.

But too many bunched close together can cause problems if the crop can't dry off.

More importantly, bees can't pollinate.

"We really want to see those days when it's low 60s, really low winds, you are going to see the bees really take off at that time," said Ryan Jacobsen, CEO of the Fresno County Farm Bureau.

The further along the blossom is, the more susceptible it is to the cold.

For many growers in the Valley, 10-percent of their orchards are in bloom.

"Almonds are extraordinarily important not just to the Central Valley, but for the San Joaquin Valley and California. Here in Fresno County, it's our number 1 crop and our only billion dollar crop," Jacobsen said.

Even in one of the most fertile Valleys in the world, no harvest is guaranteed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessagricultureharveststormFresno County
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AGRICULTURE
52nd annual World Ag Expo kicks off in Tulare
World Ag Expo top 10 products includes three-time winner
Here are the Top 10 New Products at World Ag Expo
ValleyPBS introduces new show 'American Grown: My Job Depends on Ag'
More agriculture
BUSINESS
Bitwise teams up with FresYes Realty open third downtown location
ValleyPBS introduces new show 'American Grown: My Job Depends on Ag'
Wells Fargo working to resolve outage
Delta, Coke apologize for 'introduction' napkins
More Business
Top Stories
Dos Palos officer killed after slow speed chase with law enforcement, neighbors say
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Video: Rescuers pull newborn baby from storm drain
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard
Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail
Show More
Police investigate 4-car crash on Highway 168
California State of the State: Gov. Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail
Portion of Merced County road closed due to weak bridge
New restrictions could hurt business for California card rooms
Detectives continue search for mother of abandoned newborn
More News