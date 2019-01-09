Cary video game company, creator of Fortnite gets 'F' rating from BBB

CARY, N.C. --The Cary-based gaming company Epic Games is coming under fire from the Better Business Bureau (BBB).
Epic Games is known for creating popular games like Fortnite, Infinity Blade Unreal, Gears of War, and Shadow Complex, and now the BBB of Eastern North Carolina is warning customers for its lack of customer.
According to the BBB, the company has 279 complaints on file from 2017 to 2019; 271 of those complaints were filed within the last 12 months.
Of the 279 total complaints, 247 of those have gone unanswered.
A majority of complaints submitted against Epic Games dealt with customer service and refund or exchange issues.
One complainant wrote, "Epic Games failed to protect customer security, resulting in several unsanctioned charges over mine and my partner's account."
Another complainant added, "There is no phone number or proper email response time to return my unauthorized charge of $160. Nobody will answer, and I feel cheated."
The BBB said they have attempted to contact Epic Games on numerous occasions, but the company has failed to respond.
ABC11 also reached out for comment but they have yet to respond.