Clovis business becomes part of solution to DMV long wait lines and computer problems

Long wait lines and computer problems in recent months have increased wait times at the Department of Motor Vehicles but a Clovis business is becoming part of a solution.To help relieve these long lines and wait times businesses in California can now apply for a license to provide most DMV Service."We do title and registration services. Obviously we do not do any licensing services that has to be done at the DMV but any title transfers or registration services for all vehicles," said John Verrastro, Mail Run Business Center, owner.Verrastro said you can also get new or exchange current license plates.He was looking for a new way to attract customers to his store on Nees Avenue near Willow Avenue in Clovis.He though offering DMV services would do just that.Verrastro applied for a license back in June and began offering services last month, so far he's had about 30 customers."We have been able to provide services where customers are in and out of here in 10 or 12 minutes. As opposed to taking that long or even longer to get to the front of the line at the DMV," said Verrastro.Mail Run Business Center is one 56 external locations for the DMV in California that are a part of Business Partner Automation. The program is to help relieve long lines and wait times at the DMV offices.Verrastro says there is a fee customers must pay, the price of the fee depends on what type of DMV services they need.Customers at the DMV in Central Fresno say no matter what the fee is they would definitely take advantage of the convenience."Time is money, in my opinion. You know if you can get in and out of there in 15 or 20 minutes and avoid an hour to two hours here at this place you bet," said Ron Forbes of Fresno."It would probably be quicker and if there are a few of those there would be probably be less people in line," said Ramon Ramirez of Fresno.