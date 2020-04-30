'Crazy Bernie' fined $6,000 for violating Fresno's COVID-19 order

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crazy Bernie's Furniture Store has been issued another citation by Fresno's code enforcement unit for failing to comply with the city's emergency order.Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias told Action News the store owner was issued a $5,000 citation on Wednesday for continuing to operate online and arrange curbside pick-ups for customers.The city said it first issued a $1,000 fine to the business late last month.Arias said the latest penalty for the furniture store comes after a series of complaints made to the city.Store owner Bernie Siomiak made an appearance at City Hall on Tuesday calling for the city to lift business restrictions.