Developer releases first renderings of Tioga building remodel in Merced

One of Merced's most historic buildings is undergoing renovations, and on Tuesday, the first renderings were released.Renovations on the Tioga Hotel started earlier this year. On TheTiogaMerced.Com, the developer released the first images of what the apartments could look like when finished.City employees said there's going to be at least 70 market rate apartment and penthouses in downtown Merced. The goal is to bring more people to live and stay downtown, which will hopefully bring more needed business."With the UC administration building, that's brings a new workforce. With the Tioga, we have market rate apartment. The El Capitan Hotel is bringing new patronage in terms of hotel visitors. Our goal is to bring in new people which will then attract more commercial business," Merced Assistant City Manager Stephanie Dietz said.Mayor Mike Murphy said the new units are going to be fully renovated for renters. With the current housing shortage and a growing population, more apartments are needed more than ever."We have a less than one-percent vacancy rate in our housing market today, so we are working to develop subdivisions. We have a dozen subdivisions. The Tioga is the centerpiece."The website also stated that the building will have amenities like a fitness center, and a conference space.Despite the contemporary update, city employees said the developer plans to restore the historic foyer."We're excited to see a big piece of Merced history to its former glory," Dietz said.City officials say the rental prices will be available in the spring of next year. The remodel is expected to be finished in the fall of 2019.