DMV field officers to open on Saturdays now

The move is an effort to cut down on customer wait times due to implementation of the federal Real ID.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Some changes are coming to the DMV. Starting Saturday, field offices on Olive Avenue in Fresno, in Clovis, Merced, Modesto, Bakersfield, and Visalia will be open every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The move is an effort to cut down on customer wait times due to the implementation of the federal Real ID. Customers applying for a Real ID should visit the DMV's website to make sure they have the required documents before making a trip to a field office.

In all, 60 field offices statewide will offer Saturday service every weekend. However, behind the wheel exams are not available on weekends.
