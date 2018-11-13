CONSUMER WATCH

Electric scooter company Lime issues world-wide recall

Electric scooter company Lime issues world-wide recall

A fast-growing electric scooter company is recalling one of its models around the world after learning it could break apart while in use.

Lime is removing scooters made by manufacturer Okai.

The company's decision to suddenly pull them comes just weeks after Lime admitted it took thousands of scooters off the streets over a risk that some of the batteries could catch on fire.

Numerous users on Instagram have posted pictures of broken Lime scooters.

It's not known just how many units are affected.
